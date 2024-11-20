Left Menu

Retailers Brace for a Tight Holiday Shopping Season with Vigilant Consumers

Retailers anticipate a mixed holiday season as consumers keep spending tight, comparing deals via mobile phones. Walmart gains market share with low prices, while Target faces weaker demand. Mobile shopping rises, driven by Gen-Z. U.S. port strike adds challenges, impacting inventory and holiday planning strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:24 IST
Retailers Brace for a Tight Holiday Shopping Season with Vigilant Consumers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, retailers are preparing for a mixed outlook, with consumers highly watchful of their expenditures. Using mobile phones to hunt for the best deals on apparel, electronics, and toys, shoppers are keeping a tight grip on their finances.

Despite an election year, Walmart has raised its annual sales and profit targets, gaining market share by attracting upper-income households through its competitive pricing. Target, however, painted a more subdued forecast, citing weak demand for higher-margin items, despite a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

This year's holiday shopping is set to grow at its slowest pace in six years. Influencers and Gen-Z shoppers are shifting dynamics towards mobile spending, with an anticipated surge in online shopping from mobiles. Meanwhile, a U.S. port strike threatens to exacerbate inventory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024