Retailers Brace for a Tight Holiday Shopping Season with Vigilant Consumers

As the holiday shopping season approaches, retailers are preparing for a mixed outlook, with consumers highly watchful of their expenditures. Using mobile phones to hunt for the best deals on apparel, electronics, and toys, shoppers are keeping a tight grip on their finances.

Despite an election year, Walmart has raised its annual sales and profit targets, gaining market share by attracting upper-income households through its competitive pricing. Target, however, painted a more subdued forecast, citing weak demand for higher-margin items, despite a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

This year's holiday shopping is set to grow at its slowest pace in six years. Influencers and Gen-Z shoppers are shifting dynamics towards mobile spending, with an anticipated surge in online shopping from mobiles. Meanwhile, a U.S. port strike threatens to exacerbate inventory challenges.

