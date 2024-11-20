Rising Eurozone Bond Yields Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

The Eurozone's bond yields showed volatility on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, capturing the attention of investors. The German 10-year bond yield edged up by one basis point to 2.35%, while the two-year yield remained stable.

Additional reports that Ukraine had used UK-manufactured long-range missiles in Russian territory caused initial yield declines, reflecting investor anxiety. Concurrently, updates indicated a surge in eurozone wage growth in Q3, potentially impacting ECB's interest rate policies.

Italy's bond yield increase highlighted peripheral economy concerns while eurozone markets assessed inflation trends from the UK for insights into price dynamics. Despite economic challenges, the ECB's capacity to stimulate growth has limits due to structural issues, with upcoming interest rate changes on the radar for December.

(With inputs from agencies.)