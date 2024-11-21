Left Menu

K Sanjay Murthy Sworn In as India's New CAG: A Step Towards Enhanced Financial Accountability

At a Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony, K Sanjay Murthy took the oath as India's new Comptroller and Auditor General. Sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu, Murthy vowed to uphold India's sovereignty and integrity, marking a new chapter in financial governance and accountability. His appointment signifies a focus on transparency and fiscal reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:00 IST
Draupadi Murmu, President of India administering oath of office to K Sanjay Murthy, CAG (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for India's financial governance, K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's commitment to enhanced financial accountability.

During the ceremony, Murthy pledged his unwavering allegiance to the Constitution of India, asserting his dedication to maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. His solemn vow included commitments to perform his duties without bias or malice and to uphold the constitutional and legal framework with utmost integrity.

Murthy, succeeding Girish Chandra Murmu, brings a wealth of expertise to the role, charged with auditing government accounts and ensuring financial discipline across public institutions. His appointment aligns with India's ongoing focus on financial reforms, transparency, and increasing public sector efficiency. The event was attended by senior government officials, dignitaries, and judiciary members, underscoring the constitutional office's significance in India's democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

