India's R&D Boost: Piyush Goyal Calls for Industry Collaboration

In an address at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's 97th Annual General Meeting, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the government's initiative to bolster India's research and development ecosystem. Goyal called on industry leaders to contribute to making funding processes more outcome-oriented and efficient.

He advocated for integrating private sector institutions into the government-led innovation framework to meet societal needs and drive export growth. Notably, Rs 1 lakh crore allocated under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation should energize industry-led innovation and cultivate a research-focused mindset among youth.

Goyal praised Prime Minister Modi's transformative initiatives, such as Swachh Bharat Mission, aligning cleanliness with economic growth. The Minister emphasized the critical role of industry collaboration in enhancing the Ease of Doing Business and maintaining high-quality standards, reinforcing India's position as a trusted global partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)