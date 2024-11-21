Left Menu

Provident Bayscape: Marrying Modern Living with Chennai's Heritage

Provident Housing Limited is launching Provident Bayscape in Chennai, offering 676 vaastu-compliant units with cultural design touches. Set on 5.35 acres, the project features 46.5% open area, extensive amenities, and sustainable technology. Located near tech and educational hubs, the project ensures optimal convenience and eco-friendly living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:56 IST
Provident Housing Announces Launch of 'Provident Bayscape' in Kelambakkam, Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai's real estate scene is set for a new development as Provident Housing Limited launches its latest project, Provident Bayscape, situated on the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road. Set to be unveiled on November 23, the development aims to merge modern living standards with Chennai's rich cultural heritage.

The project, spanning 5.35 acres, includes 676 residential units configured into 2 and 3-bedroom apartments spread across four towers. Ranging from 993 to 1,424 square feet, the homes incorporate local cultural designs, featuring a designated 'Kolam' area, a 'puja' room, and a separate handwash area catering to the unique preferences of Chennai's residents. 'Provident Bayscape signifies our focus on providing high-quality living environments,' says Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing Limited.

Offering 46.5% of open space filled with indigenous flora, the development ensures ample natural light and ventilation. Over 25 lifestyle amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, and more elevate the living experience. Located strategically close to tech parks and educational institutions, it offers seamless connectivity through upcoming metro links. The project emphasizes sustainability with features like an organic waste converter, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting, all contributing to an eco-friendly lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

