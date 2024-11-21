Revving into the Future: Launch of the Electrified BMW M5 in India

In a major automotive milestone, BMW has unveiled the highly-anticipated seventh-generation BMW M5 in India. The formidable combination of the traditional S68 4.4-liter V8 engine and the M HYBRID system epitomizes the brand's step into the electrified future without compromising on performance.

Decked with dynamic features, this new model boasts a maximum output of 727 hp and can achieve a top speed of 250 km/h, which can be increased to 305 km/h with the optional M Driver's Package. Its innovative design includes a modernized BMW twin kidney grille and adaptive LED headlights.

Customers can expect an array of customization options ranging from paint finishes to interior upholstery. With an ex-showroom price of INR 1,99,00,000, the BMW M5 stands as a symbol of power, precision, and innovation, setting a new standard in the high-performance sedan segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)