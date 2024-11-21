Left Menu

France's Budget Crisis: Lawmakers Push for Extra Work Hours

The French government is considering a proposal to require citizens to work an additional seven hours annually without pay to boost state revenue by 2.5 billion euros. The amendment, passed by the Senate, is part of efforts to stabilize a fragile budget amid divided parliamentary support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:56 IST
France's Budget Crisis: Lawmakers Push for Extra Work Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Faced with a strained budget, French lawmakers are advancing a controversial proposal to increase citizens' work hours by an additional seven hours a year, without remuneration. This measure, expected to generate 2.5 billion euros, aims to ease the financial burden on the country's coffers.

The proposal, which cleared the Senate, faces potential rejection from the final budget bill as Prime Minister Michel Barnier's coalition struggles to secure parliamentary approval amidst threats of a no-confidence vote. The amendment mandates extra work hours that will result in higher social security contributions by employers.

Concerns mount within the corporate sector regarding increased labor costs, fearing layoffs and price hikes. The government's plan to remove a tax incentive for low-income workers further adds tension, as discussions continue on alternative solutions to offset revenue shortfalls and spending cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024