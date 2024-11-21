France's Budget Crisis: Lawmakers Push for Extra Work Hours

Faced with a strained budget, French lawmakers are advancing a controversial proposal to increase citizens' work hours by an additional seven hours a year, without remuneration. This measure, expected to generate 2.5 billion euros, aims to ease the financial burden on the country's coffers.

The proposal, which cleared the Senate, faces potential rejection from the final budget bill as Prime Minister Michel Barnier's coalition struggles to secure parliamentary approval amidst threats of a no-confidence vote. The amendment mandates extra work hours that will result in higher social security contributions by employers.

Concerns mount within the corporate sector regarding increased labor costs, fearing layoffs and price hikes. The government's plan to remove a tax incentive for low-income workers further adds tension, as discussions continue on alternative solutions to offset revenue shortfalls and spending cuts.

