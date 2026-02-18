Hungary Parliamentary Delegation Meets Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

A Parliamentary Delegation from Hungary, led by Dr. Lajos Oláh, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, called on the Hon’ble Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh, in Parliament on Tuesday.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of parliamentary engagement as a key pillar of the India–Hungary bilateral relationship, complementing government-to-government diplomacy through dialogue, consensus-building and deeper mutual understanding between legislators.

Parliamentary Exchanges Strengthen Bilateral Ties

During the interaction, Shri Harivansh highlighted that parliamentary diplomacy plays a vital role in fostering cooperation and trust between nations.

Recalling his visit to Hungary in March 2024, the Deputy Chairman expressed the desire to expand parliamentary exchanges and deepen institutional engagement between the two democracies.

India–Hungary Relations Rooted in Shared Democratic Values

The Deputy Chairman noted the strong historical foundation of ties between India and Hungary, with diplomatic relations established in 1948 and the 75th anniversary celebrated in 2023.

He underlined that both countries share commitments to:

Democratic governance

Constitutionalism

Rule of law

Representative institutions

He observed that the bilateral relationship continues to be guided by the visionary leadership of both nations.

Digital Public Infrastructure and AI Collaboration

Highlighting India’s rapid digital transformation, Shri Harivansh stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is advancing the principle of technology for public good.

Referring to the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, themed “Democratising AI, Bridging the AI Divide,” he emphasised India’s focus on making Artificial Intelligence accessible and beneficial for all. He also appreciated Hungary’s participation in the summit.

The Deputy Chairman noted India’s successful rollout of flagship Digital Public Infrastructure initiatives, including:

Aadhaar digital identity

UPI payment system

DigiLocker for paperless governance

He suggested that India and Hungary could share expertise and experiences, particularly in the use of AI across governance, education, healthcare and parliamentary functioning.

Appreciation for Hungary’s Support During Operation Ganga

Shri Harivansh expressed gratitude to the Government of Hungary for its support in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine during Operation Ganga, reflecting Hungary’s cooperation during a critical humanitarian effort.

Education and Capacity Building Through ITEC

Education was highlighted as a significant area of collaboration. The Deputy Chairman appreciated Hungary’s active participation in specialised training programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative.

He noted that Hungary has contributed to training professionals in areas such as:

Banking

Audit

Parliamentary procedures

ITEC has been a flagship pillar of India’s development partnership since 1964.

Senior Officials Present

Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Shri P. C. Mody, along with other senior officials of the Secretariat, were present during the meeting.

The interaction reflected the growing momentum in India–Hungary relations, with parliamentary cooperation, digital innovation and education partnerships emerging as key areas for deeper engagement.