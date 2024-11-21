Flight Attendants Demand Pay Reform as Airlines Profit Soar

Amid rising tensions, Alaska Airlines flight attendants are pushing for changes in their compensation structure. Rebecca Owens, like many colleagues, is frustrated by the practice of being paid only for in-motion time, sparking calls for reform industry-wide.

This dissatisfaction was magnified when 68% of Alaska's flight attendants rejected a proposed contract that, despite offering a pay increase, failed to address boarding compensation. Other airlines, such as Delta, have started offering partial boarding pay, highlighting diverging practices within the industry.

Flights across major U.S. airlines have been embroiled in negotiations, pressured by the healthy profits posted this year. As cabin crew ponder strikes, airlines like Alaska and United face increased scrutiny over their pay policies which fail to cover the full scope of attendants' work hours.

