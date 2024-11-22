Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Moroccan Visit: Boosting Sino-Moroccan Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Morocco, emphasizing the friendship and cooperation between the two nations. The visit comes as Chinese investments in Morocco's infrastructure and rail sectors grow. Notably, Chinese EV battery giant Gotion High Tech plans a significant investment with Africa's first gigafactory in Morocco.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a significant visit to Morocco, signaling the strong ties between the two nations. Upon his arrival in Casablanca, he was warmly received by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, underscoring the friendship and cooperative spirit between Morocco and China.

This visit followed Xi's presence at the G20 Summit in Brazil, illustrating China's growing influence on the global stage. The strong connections between the countries are reflected in China's substantial investments in Morocco's infrastructure and rail sectors, highlighting a deepening economic relationship.

Adding to this narrative is the recent decision by Chinese EV battery manufacturer Gotion High Tech to establish Africa's first gigafactory in Morocco. This move aligns with Morocco's strategic location and trade agreements, making it a key player in the evolving electric vehicle industry.

