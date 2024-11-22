Left Menu

Tripura Tea Triumph: TTDC Brews Record Auction Prices

TTDC tea fetched a record Rs 213 per kg at the Guwahati auction, the highest for the public sector unit. Emphasizing quality and collaboration with small growers, TTDC achieved this milestone and plans to expand operations. The state government has actively supported the tea industry since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:35 IST
In a landmark achievement, the Tripura Tea Development Corporation Ltd (TTDC) has sold its finished tea at a record average price of Rs 213 per kg at the Guwahati tea auction center, the highest ever for the state-run entity, according to officials.

This marks a significant increase from the previous year's average of Rs 129 per kg, showcasing the effective strategies implemented by TTDC under its chairman, Samir Ranjan Ghosh. The northeastern state boasts 54 tea gardens and 24 processing factories, producing between 0.9 million kg and 1 million kg annually.

The TTDC attributes its success to a focus on quality improvement, from leaf plucking to processing, partnering closely with small tea growers for better auction outcomes. Since 2018, the BJP-led state government has prioritized the tea industry, launching initiatives like an Rs 85 crore development scheme, new branding efforts, and expanding processing facilities to meet rising demand.

