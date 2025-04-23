Left Menu

SEC Charges PGI Global Founder in Massive Fraud Scheme

The U.S. SEC accused PGI Global Founder Ramil Palafox of leading a fraudulent scheme to collect $198 million from global investors. The SEC's charges highlight the misappropriation of approximately $57 million in investor funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:59 IST
SEC Charges PGI Global Founder in Massive Fraud Scheme
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that Ramil Palafox, founder of PGI Global, has been charged with orchestrating a fraud scheme that amassed $198 million from investors worldwide.

The SEC's charges focus on the alleged misappropriation of over $57 million of investor funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025