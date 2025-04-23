SEC Charges PGI Global Founder in Massive Fraud Scheme
The U.S. SEC accused PGI Global Founder Ramil Palafox of leading a fraudulent scheme to collect $198 million from global investors. The SEC's charges highlight the misappropriation of approximately $57 million in investor funds.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that Ramil Palafox, founder of PGI Global, has been charged with orchestrating a fraud scheme that amassed $198 million from investors worldwide.
The SEC's charges focus on the alleged misappropriation of over $57 million of investor funds.
