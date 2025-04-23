Trump's Trade Terms: US to Set Conditions If No China Deal
President Donald Trump stated that if China does not agree to a trade deal, the United States will dictate the terms. He mentioned being amicable in negotiations and promised significant tariff reductions on Chinese imports post-agreement, though not complete removal.
In a bold statement on Tuesday, President Donald Trump asserted that the United States would set the terms if China fails to reach a trade agreement. The president's stance adds a new dimension to the ongoing negotiations between Washington and Beijing.
During a conversation with reporters, Trump expressed his intent to remain cordial during discussions with Chinese officials. He assured that, following a successful deal, tariffs on Chinese imports would see a marked decrease.
However, Trump clarified that the tariffs would not be entirely eliminated, signaling a strategic move in the complex trade talks. The announcement underscores the administration's firm position as it navigates this significant international economic issue.
