Left Menu

Costa Rica's Humanitarian Move for Migrants: A Glimpse of Hope Amid Legal Strife

Costa Rica announced it will allow some of the 200 migrants deported from the U.S. to stay freely for three months. This decision follows a lawsuit accusing the government of rights violations against migrant children. While migrants gain temporary refuge, work restrictions hinder progress for families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 23-04-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 02:56 IST
Costa Rica's Humanitarian Move for Migrants: A Glimpse of Hope Amid Legal Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Costa Rica announced on Tuesday that it will permit a portion of the approximately 200 migrants deported from the United States to stay and move freely within the country for three months. According to the government, these permits are granted on humanitarian grounds and aim to support migrants as they seek asylum or plan future moves.

This development emerges shortly after human rights attorneys initiated legal action against Costa Rica, claiming that the nation violated the rights of 81 migrant children by detaining them in substandard conditions without legal avenues or essential services like education and psychological care. Notably, the children will be among those granted temporary freedom.

Although Costa Rica's move is a positive step, lawyers, including Silvia Serna Roman, express concern that migrants are barred from employment, complicating survival for families with children. Critics argue that Panama and Costa Rica are becoming 'black holes' for deportees, left vulnerable by the U.S. deportation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025