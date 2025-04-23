Costa Rica's Humanitarian Move for Migrants: A Glimpse of Hope Amid Legal Strife

Costa Rica announced on Tuesday that it will permit a portion of the approximately 200 migrants deported from the United States to stay and move freely within the country for three months. According to the government, these permits are granted on humanitarian grounds and aim to support migrants as they seek asylum or plan future moves.

This development emerges shortly after human rights attorneys initiated legal action against Costa Rica, claiming that the nation violated the rights of 81 migrant children by detaining them in substandard conditions without legal avenues or essential services like education and psychological care. Notably, the children will be among those granted temporary freedom.

Although Costa Rica's move is a positive step, lawyers, including Silvia Serna Roman, express concern that migrants are barred from employment, complicating survival for families with children. Critics argue that Panama and Costa Rica are becoming 'black holes' for deportees, left vulnerable by the U.S. deportation strategy.

