Pioneering India's First Constitution Museum: A Historical Leap in Sonipat

O.P. Jindal Global University inaugurates India's first Constitution Museum in Sonipat on November 23, 2024. Attended by key political figures, the event marks a milestone in promoting constitutional knowledge. The museum features interactive exhibits highlighting the Constitution's significance and evolution since its adoption 75 years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:23 IST
India's First Constitution Museum to be Inaugurated by Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha, Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Law Minister. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development, O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat is set to unveil India's first Constitution Museum on November 23, 2024. The inauguration will coincide with the National Convention on the Constitution of India, drawing the attention of major political leaders.

The event will be graced by the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, alongside JGU Chancellor and MP Naveen Jindal. The museum aims to enhance the citizens' understanding of the Constitution's evolution and importance.

The Constitution Museum, opened on the 75th anniversary of the document's adoption, features interactive and insightful exhibits. It pays tribute to the visionaries who crafted the legal framework under the guidance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, illustrating the core democratic principles that steer India today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

