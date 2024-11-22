Livpure Soars with 50% Revenue Growth in Q2

Livpure, a prominent customer-centric brand in India, has announced remarkable growth in its second-quarter results, marking a 50% revenue increase compared to the same period last year. This surge is attributed to innovative product introductions, strategic marketing investments, and a boost from the early festive season.

The company reported growth across various segments, including a 55% rise in General Trade revenue and a 66% combined increase in E-commerce and General Trade. The Modern Trade segment alone saw a 150% increase. Livpure's service category revenues climbed by 40%, while its core category of water purifiers grew by 38%.

Managing Director Rakesh Kaul emphasized the success of Livpure's transformation, stating that innovation and operational excellence are key to their confidence in achieving sustainable growth. The launch of eco-friendly products, like the Sereno Stainless water purifier and BLDC chimneys, showcases the brand's commitment to sustainability and user-centric design.

(With inputs from agencies.)