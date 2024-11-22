Left Menu

Livpure Soars with 50% Revenue Growth in Q2

Livpure reports a striking 50% revenue increase in Q2, driven by new product launches, strategic investments, and an early festive boost. The brand's strong performance across several segments highlights its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, underpinning further market advancements and profitability gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:12 IST
Livpure scores exceptional revenue growth of 50% and EBITDA growth of 271% in q2 over last year. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Livpure, a prominent customer-centric brand in India, has announced remarkable growth in its second-quarter results, marking a 50% revenue increase compared to the same period last year. This surge is attributed to innovative product introductions, strategic marketing investments, and a boost from the early festive season.

The company reported growth across various segments, including a 55% rise in General Trade revenue and a 66% combined increase in E-commerce and General Trade. The Modern Trade segment alone saw a 150% increase. Livpure's service category revenues climbed by 40%, while its core category of water purifiers grew by 38%.

Managing Director Rakesh Kaul emphasized the success of Livpure's transformation, stating that innovation and operational excellence are key to their confidence in achieving sustainable growth. The launch of eco-friendly products, like the Sereno Stainless water purifier and BLDC chimneys, showcases the brand's commitment to sustainability and user-centric design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

