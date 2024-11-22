Slower Growth Marks German Economy in Q3

The German economy recorded slower growth in the third quarter of 2024, as reported by the national statistics office.

Gross domestic product saw a marginal increase of 0.1%, a decline from earlier estimates of 0.2%. Despite slight upticks in household consumption and government expenditure, investment in machinery and equipment fell by 0.2%, and construction investment decreased by 0.3%.

Significantly, exports of goods and services were down by 1.9% from the previous quarter, with goods exports falling sharply by 2.4%, posing a challenge to stronger economic momentum.

