Slower Growth Marks German Economy in Q3

Germany's economy grew by a modest 0.1% in Q3 2024, as reported by the statistics office. While household and government spending increased slightly, investments fell and exports dropped significantly, impacting overall growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:41 IST
The German economy recorded slower growth in the third quarter of 2024, as reported by the national statistics office.

Gross domestic product saw a marginal increase of 0.1%, a decline from earlier estimates of 0.2%. Despite slight upticks in household consumption and government expenditure, investment in machinery and equipment fell by 0.2%, and construction investment decreased by 0.3%.

Significantly, exports of goods and services were down by 1.9% from the previous quarter, with goods exports falling sharply by 2.4%, posing a challenge to stronger economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

