Maiden Forgings Limited Reports Steadfast Growth Amid Market Challenges

Maiden Forgings Limited, a prominent player in the steel manufacturing industry, has declared its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The company reported a total income of Rs 109.19 crore, demonstrating resilience despite ongoing industry challenges.

The financial highlights reveal an EBITDA of Rs 9.77 crore with an 8.95% margin, and a net profit of Rs 4.05 crore translating to a net profit margin of 3.71%. These figures underscore the firm's ability to maintain stability through strategic emphasis on value-added and specialized products.

Managing Director Nishant Garg expressed confidence in their operational strategy, noting recent acquisition efforts aimed at enhancing manufacturing capacity and boosting cost efficiency. The company's strategic expansion plan is set to support sustained growth, positioning Maiden Forgings well for future value creation.

