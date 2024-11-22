Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Visit Strengthens Sino-Moroccan Ties Amid G20 Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Morocco to bolster the relationship between the two nations, marking a stop in Casablanca after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil. The visit highlighted increased Chinese investments in Moroccan infrastructure, particularly targeting the burgeoning electric vehicle battery sector.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a noteworthy stop in Morocco on Thursday, as reported by state media from both China and Morocco.

During his visit, Xi was greeted in Casablanca by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, underscoring the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two peoples. Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch joined the Crown Prince at the airport to welcome Xi, where a friendly exchange ensued, according to China's state broadcaster, CCTV.

Xi's visit comes on the heels of the G20 Summit in Brazil and reflects China's growing investments in Morocco's infrastructure, with a keen interest in the country's proximity to Europe and burgeoning automotive sector. Notably, Chinese EV battery manufacturer Gotion High Tech plans to establish Africa's first gigafactory in Morocco, with an investment of $1.3 billion slated for the project.

