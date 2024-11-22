Geopolitical Tensions Propel Market Volatility: Gold and Oil Surge Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Gold, oil, and haven assets from the Swiss franc to German government securities marked significant weekly increments on Friday, following the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict. In contrast, the euro faced downward pressure due to soaring European gas prices and bleak economic indicators, taking a hit just as tensions escalated.

The euro plummeted to its lowest since December 2022, reaching $1.0432, reflecting deteriorating business activity in the eurozone. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures climbed 0.5% to $74.60 a barrel amid fears of disruption to oil supplies as Russia retaliated against Western countries' involvement in Ukraine.

Geopolitical concerns continued to drive market dynamics, with the U.S. dollar index reaching a 13-month high, and gold rising by 1% to $2,688 an ounce. On the equity front, the ongoing reassessment of artificial intelligence titan Nvidia's prospects weighed on global stock performances.

