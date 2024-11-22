Tyla Debuts New Single 'Tears' with Exclusive COKE STUDIO™ Performance in SA

Global music sensation and GRAMMY-winning artist, Tyla, has released her highly anticipated new single, “Tears”, in collaboration with COKE STUDIO™. To mark the track's debut, Tyla will perform it live for the first time during a special concert in her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 4th. The exclusive performance will be a highlight of the year-end celebration for COKE STUDIO™, in partnership with Spotify. The event promises an immersive experience that showcases Tyla's vibrant and unique musical style.

Tyla expressed her excitement, saying, "My music is all about creating connections, sharing culture and influences from all over the world, and I know fans will feel that in ‘Tears’. I can’t wait to see everyone, including my fans, friends, and family, in Johannesburg and share this unforgettable experience together."

The Johannesburg concert will offer concert-goers a COKE STUDIO™ experience like no other, featuring exclusive fan interactions, including autographed merchandise, product sampling, and exciting prize giveaways. Fans who are unable to attend the event in person will still be able to enjoy Tyla’s live performance through a global livestream, allowing audiences around the world to witness the magic of the performance.

Josh Burke, Global Head of Music and Culture Marketing at The Coca-Cola Company, spoke about Tyla’s collaboration, noting, "As our final COKE STUDIO drop of the year, there’s no better way to celebrate an incredible year of music than in Johannesburg with Tyla for her debut performance of the new track. Tyla’s vibrant and uplifting sound and global influence perfectly capture the essence of the program, and we’re excited for the fans to hear her new COKE STUDIO single, ‘Tears.’”

Tears is an emotive ballad that celebrates the strength and power of human connection through shared emotions. Tyla’s heartfelt lyrics remind us of the importance of expressing our feelings, particularly during life’s challenges, and the power of supporting one another in building lasting, meaningful relationships.

Starting today, fans can stream the official COKE STUDIO™ session music video for “Tears” on YouTube and download the track on all major music platforms, ensuring global access to Tyla’s new creation.

The COKE STUDIO™ 2024 roster of artists has been carefully curated, produced, and managed in collaboration with Universal Music Group for Brands. Spotify AUX is instrumental in connecting the program with artists and their fandoms through a series of innovative experiences, both online and in real life. This partnership is aimed at enhancing the global reach of Tyla's music and continuing the legacy of COKE STUDIO™ as a platform that brings artists from different cultures together through music.

With her global influence, Tyla’s performance and new single are poised to make waves in the international music scene, capping off an incredible year for COKE STUDIO™ and offering fans a truly special experience.