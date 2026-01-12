Maruti Suzuki and IOCL Partner to Revolutionize Auto Maintenance at Fuel Stations

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Monday a strategic collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation to establish vehicle service facilities at numerous fuel retail outlets nationwide. This initiative aims to simplify and enhance access to routine car maintenance, minor repairs, and major services for customers.

Currently covering over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 Indian cities, Maruti Suzuki sees this collaboration as a means to leverage IOCL's widespread presence to expand its after-sales service reach. "By partnering with IOCL, one of India's esteemed Maharatna enterprises, we bring after-sales service to customer-frequented locations," stated Ram Suresh Akella, Maruti Suzuki India's Executive Officer (Service).

Emphasizing the collaboration's potential, Saumitra P Srivastava, Director (Marketing) of IOCL, highlighted an enhanced customer experience at fuel stations. With over 41,000 outlets across India, IOCL intends to fuse essential automotive services with its energy offerings, ensuring convenience for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)