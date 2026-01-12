Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki and IOCL Partner to Revolutionize Auto Maintenance at Fuel Stations

Maruti Suzuki India teams up with Indian Oil Corporation to offer vehicle service facilities at fuel outlets, enhancing car maintenance convenience. This partnership leverages IOCL's extensive reach to expand Maruti's service network, aiming to provide a superior customer care experience by integrating automotive maintenance with fuel services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:04 IST
Maruti Suzuki and IOCL Partner to Revolutionize Auto Maintenance at Fuel Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Monday a strategic collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation to establish vehicle service facilities at numerous fuel retail outlets nationwide. This initiative aims to simplify and enhance access to routine car maintenance, minor repairs, and major services for customers.

Currently covering over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 Indian cities, Maruti Suzuki sees this collaboration as a means to leverage IOCL's widespread presence to expand its after-sales service reach. "By partnering with IOCL, one of India's esteemed Maharatna enterprises, we bring after-sales service to customer-frequented locations," stated Ram Suresh Akella, Maruti Suzuki India's Executive Officer (Service).

Emphasizing the collaboration's potential, Saumitra P Srivastava, Director (Marketing) of IOCL, highlighted an enhanced customer experience at fuel stations. With over 41,000 outlets across India, IOCL intends to fuse essential automotive services with its energy offerings, ensuring convenience for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage Investigation

Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage...

 Global
3
AI Errors in Electoral Rolls Stir Controversy in West Bengal

AI Errors in Electoral Rolls Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India
4
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026