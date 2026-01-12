Left Menu

India's AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution: A New Era Under Yogi Adityanath's Leadership

Updated: 12-01-2026 14:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to take a leading role in the global integration of artificial intelligence and healthcare, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. At the AI and Health Innovation Summit, he emphasized this transition as a milestone for India's development trajectory.

The Chief Minister remarked that discussions around the AI Impact Summit represent a pivotal move towards "New India," with significant efforts visible in Uttar Pradesh's developmental initiatives to meet increasing population demands.

Highlighting past challenges, Adityanath recalled the rampant corruption and high public grievances in 2017's public service sector. He noted efforts to overhaul the system, citing progress observed since he assumed office.

Looking to future technological ventures, he announced the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, set for February under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This event seeks to unite stakeholders from various AI-related sectors, with a focus on public and governmental awareness, particularly regarding healthcare applications.

Reflecting on recent advancements, Adityanath pointed out significant improvements in medical infrastructure and disease control. He reported increased ICU capacities during the COVID-19 pandemic and eradicated deaths from encephalitis, emphasizing available comprehensive medical facilities statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

