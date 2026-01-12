Left Menu

From Cells to Success: Education Transforming Telangana Prisons

Telangana prisons have transformed education for inmates through the 'Thumb In - Sign Out' initiative, helping 23,000 prisoners become literate and 28 earn degrees. The program also partners with oil companies for employment. Admissions in 2025 significantly increased, tracking POCSO Act bookings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:05 IST
A landmark initiative named 'Thumb In - Sign Out' has revolutionized education for inmates in Telangana prisons. The program has successfully made 23,000 prisoners literate and enabled 28 to graduate with degrees in 2025, according to Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Soumya Mishra.

In addition to academic achievements, the program has enrolled 108 inmates, including eight women, into the National Institute of Open Schooling for Class 10 exams. The Cherlapalli Prison centers, under Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University, play a pivotal role in these educational strides.

The Telangana Prisons Department has furthered its rehabilitation efforts by launching 32 fuel outlets in collaboration with major oil firms, offering employment to inmates, released prisoners, and civilians. Prisons saw a notable rise in admissions in 2025 and an increase in cases under the POCSO Act.

