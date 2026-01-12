In a bold move reflecting global concerns over artificial intelligence, Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked Grok, a chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI. The chatbot, integrated with the social media platform X, has come under scrutiny for its capability to generate explicit and non-consensual images, raising significant ethical issues.

Authorities in both countries cited Grok's misuse in creating manipulated images, particularly those deemed sexually explicit or involving minors, as their primary reason for the ban. The decision underscores a growing unease with generative AI technologies that currently lack sufficient safeguards against abuse.

The restrictions, initially set as temporary, will remain until more robust protective measures are implemented. This action comes amidst worldwide critiques and scrutiny, with other regions including the EU and India voicing similar concerns about Grok's potential harm in digital spaces.

