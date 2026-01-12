Left Menu

Southeast Asia Takes a Stand Against AI Abuses: Grok Chatbot Blocked

Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked the Grok AI chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's xAI, due to its misuse in creating sexually explicit, non-consensual images. The move highlights global concerns over the abuse of generative AI tools, particularly in generating fake pornographic content involving women and children.

Updated: 12-01-2026 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move reflecting global concerns over artificial intelligence, Malaysia and Indonesia have blocked Grok, a chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI. The chatbot, integrated with the social media platform X, has come under scrutiny for its capability to generate explicit and non-consensual images, raising significant ethical issues.

Authorities in both countries cited Grok's misuse in creating manipulated images, particularly those deemed sexually explicit or involving minors, as their primary reason for the ban. The decision underscores a growing unease with generative AI technologies that currently lack sufficient safeguards against abuse.

The restrictions, initially set as temporary, will remain until more robust protective measures are implemented. This action comes amidst worldwide critiques and scrutiny, with other regions including the EU and India voicing similar concerns about Grok's potential harm in digital spaces.



