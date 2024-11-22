Left Menu

Wagon Derailment Disrupts Train Services in Bankura

A wagon from a track maintenance train derailed in West Bengal's Bankura district, impacting railway services. The incident occurred near Piardoba station in the South Eastern Railway's Adra-Midnapore section. Efforts are ongoing to restore normal train operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:17 IST
Wagon Derailment Disrupts Train Services in Bankura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wagon from a track maintenance train derailed on Friday in West Bengal's Bankura district, disrupting railway services across the region, an official reported.

The wagon, which was transporting ballast, derailed at approximately 4 pm near the Piardoba station located within the Adra-Midnapore section of South Eastern Railway, according to the official.

Efforts are currently underway to resume regular train operations on the affected line, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024