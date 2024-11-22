Wagon Derailment Disrupts Train Services in Bankura

A wagon from a track maintenance train derailed on Friday in West Bengal's Bankura district, disrupting railway services across the region, an official reported.

The wagon, which was transporting ballast, derailed at approximately 4 pm near the Piardoba station located within the Adra-Midnapore section of South Eastern Railway, according to the official.

Efforts are currently underway to resume regular train operations on the affected line, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)