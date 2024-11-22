Left Menu

Tomato Grand Challenge: Tackling Price Volatility in India's Tomato Market

The Indian government has initiated the 'Tomato Grand Challenge' hackathon to stabilize volatile retail tomato prices. It has funded 28 innovators to enhance supply chain efficiency and processing levels, aiming to stabilize prices and support farmers. The initiative involves mentorship and investment facilitation for startups with innovative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:14 IST
Tomato Grand Challenge: Tackling Price Volatility in India's Tomato Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's 'Tomato Grand Challenge' is addressing the fluctuating retail prices of tomatoes through financial support to 28 innovators. These innovators focus on improving supply chains and processing levels, crucial steps towards price stability and better support for farmers.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare explained that the hackathon, initiated last year by the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Education, aims to invite innovative ideas across the tomato value chain, ensuring consistent availability and fair pricing for both consumers and producers.

The hackathon received 1,376 ideas, culminating in 28 funded projects. Innovators will receive mentorship and assistance to attract investors, with potential solutions including novel packaging and processing techniques to reduce losses and extend shelf life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024