Tomato Grand Challenge: Tackling Price Volatility in India's Tomato Market

The Indian government's 'Tomato Grand Challenge' is addressing the fluctuating retail prices of tomatoes through financial support to 28 innovators. These innovators focus on improving supply chains and processing levels, crucial steps towards price stability and better support for farmers.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare explained that the hackathon, initiated last year by the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Education, aims to invite innovative ideas across the tomato value chain, ensuring consistent availability and fair pricing for both consumers and producers.

The hackathon received 1,376 ideas, culminating in 28 funded projects. Innovators will receive mentorship and assistance to attract investors, with potential solutions including novel packaging and processing techniques to reduce losses and extend shelf life.

(With inputs from agencies.)