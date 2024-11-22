Euro Zone Economic Slump: Drastic Drop in Business Activity

Euro zone business activity has experienced a significant decline, with the services sector contracting and manufacturing diving further into recession, according to a Friday survey.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, dropped to a 10-month low, highlighting weakness in the euro zone economy as policymakers grapple with dwindling demand.

Political tensions in Germany and France, along with potential economic impacts from proposed trade tariffs by President-elect Donald Trump, are contributing to the bleak outlook for the euro zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)