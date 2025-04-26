Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Himachal Pradesh's Panchayat Election Disclosure Ruling

The Supreme Court affirmed a Himachal Pradesh High Court decision requiring panchayat election candidates to disclose pending cases against them as a necessity, deeming the concealment of such information a corrupt practice. The case of Basant Lal highlights legal complexities in electoral disclosures and subsequent penalties for non-disclosure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:36 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Himachal Pradesh's Panchayat Election Disclosure Ruling
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the Himachal Pradesh High Court's ruling mandating panchayat election candidates to disclose any pending criminal cases, signifying the obligation for transparency in electoral processes.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh affirmed the high court's dismissal of Pangna village's 'pradhan' over concealment of criminal proceedings, labeling it 'corrupt practice.' This judgment underscores stringent compliance requirements under the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The court highlighted the harshness of a six-year electoral ban on Basant Lal, given his subsequent acquittal, staying the ban to allow potential high court challenges, illustrating the balance between legal redress and electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025