Supreme Court Upholds Himachal Pradesh's Panchayat Election Disclosure Ruling

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the Himachal Pradesh High Court's ruling mandating panchayat election candidates to disclose any pending criminal cases, signifying the obligation for transparency in electoral processes.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh affirmed the high court's dismissal of Pangna village's 'pradhan' over concealment of criminal proceedings, labeling it 'corrupt practice.' This judgment underscores stringent compliance requirements under the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The court highlighted the harshness of a six-year electoral ban on Basant Lal, given his subsequent acquittal, staying the ban to allow potential high court challenges, illustrating the balance between legal redress and electoral integrity.

