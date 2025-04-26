Boiler Blast Rocks Noida Textile Factory, Injuring 20
A boiler explosion at a textile factory in Noida's Sector 63 injured at least 20 workers, causing damage and shattering glass windows. The injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital and are reportedly out of danger. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
An explosion in a boiler shook a textile factory in Noida's Sector 63, resulting in injuries to at least 20 workers on Saturday, according to local police.
The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Noida. Sector 63's Police Station Incharge, Avdesh, reported that the blast shattered glass windows within the facility, yet confirmed that the injured individuals are not in critical condition.
Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure further safety measures at the factory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fake Cardiologist Scandal Shakes Damoh Hospital
Inferno Engulfs PVC Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District
Pune Tragedy Sparks IMA Condemnation and Debate Over Hospital Deposit Policies
Outcry Over Hospital's Denial and 'Phule' Film Censorship
Tribunal Demands Action in Paint Factory Fire Compensation Case