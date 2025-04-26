Boiler Blast Rocks Noida Textile Factory, Injuring 20

An explosion in a boiler shook a textile factory in Noida's Sector 63, resulting in injuries to at least 20 workers on Saturday, according to local police.

The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Noida. Sector 63's Police Station Incharge, Avdesh, reported that the blast shattered glass windows within the facility, yet confirmed that the injured individuals are not in critical condition.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure further safety measures at the factory.

