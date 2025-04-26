Trump Attends Papal Funeral Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering

On Saturday, President Donald Trump joined more than 50 heads of state for the funeral of Pope Francis, held at the Vatican. Despite past disagreements on key issues, Trump paid personal respects to the late pontiff.

Alongside First Lady Melania Trump, Trump emphasized his visit as a mark of respect for Francis, who passed away after a stroke. Trump described Francis as a 'good man' and ordered U.S. flags at half-staff in his honor. Global leaders, including those from France, the UK, and Argentina, also attended.

Though Trump initially downplayed the prospect of meetings, he remained keen on engaging with certain leaders over pressing matters like the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He expressed urgency, especially with the limited time available due to his imminent return to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)