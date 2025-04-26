Pakistan Offers Cooperation in Neutral Probe of Pahalgam Attack Amid Water Treaty Tensions

In a significant development, Pakistan has offered to participate in a neutral, transparent investigation into the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking at a ceremony, called for an end to allegations without credible investigations.

Amid rising tensions, Sharif focused on water rights, addressing India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. He warned that any action to stop or divert Pakistan's water share would be met with stern resistance, as water is deemed vital to the nation's interests.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's firm stance against terrorism and highlighted the suffering endured, including over 90,000 casualties and economic losses. Despite challenges, Sharif reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri self-determination cause, labeling the dispute as globally recognized but unresolved.

