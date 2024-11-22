Gatwick Airport Reopens After Security Scare

London's Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, resumed operations on Friday following a security alert that led to its temporary evacuation. The disruption affected thousands of passengers.

Authorities deployed a bomb disposal team to address a suspected prohibited item found in luggage at the airport's south terminal, located 30 miles south of London. "The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police," stated Gatwick. The South Terminal was reopened to staff and passengers were expected to follow soon.

The incident interrupted weekend travel for thousands, impacting over 600 flights scheduled on Friday, which translates to more than 121,000 passenger seats, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Images online showed stranded passengers outside the terminal, some receiving emergency foil blankets to combat the cold. In another incident, London police conducted a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy for a suspected hoax package.

(With inputs from agencies.)