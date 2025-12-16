Dense Fog Engulfs Uttar Pradesh: Travel Disruptions and Risks Skyrocket
Dense fog in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday heavily disrupted daily activities, leading to decreased visibility, travel delays, and a drop in pilgrim numbers. Iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal were obscured, and safety risks increased amidst intensified cold conditions, affecting residents and visitors across key towns including Agra, Ayodhya, and Lucknow.
Severe fog conditions across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday led to substantial disruptions in daily life, with visibility plummeting in several regions. Even iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal in Agra were shrouded in mist, disappointing visitors and dampening pilgrim turnout in Ayodhya.
Residents and travelers reported significant delays and safety concerns due to the dense fog. Transport was affected as flights from Lucknow Airport faced delays, and road conditions worsened with slow-moving vehicles and increased accident risks. The cold spell intensified across the region, impacting both businesses and local routines.
Authorities advised caution as the India Meteorological Department predicted persistent poor visibility and issued warnings. As dense fog is expected to linger into Wednesday, residents are urged to take precautions, especially while traveling, to counter the heightened accident risks posed by the low visibility.
