Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Orchestra Members Killed on Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway

A tragic accident on the Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway resulted in the deaths of three orchestra group members and injuries to four others. The incident occurred when their car collided with a parked truck, allegedly due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:39 IST
Tragic Accident: Orchestra Members Killed on Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event on the Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway, three members of an orchestra group lost their lives and four others sustained injuries after their car crashed into a stationary truck on Friday, police reported.

The victims were identified as Shabnam, Mini, and Manish Rajput, who perished in the accident near Shri Ram Mahavidyalaya, according to Uldan Police Station SHO Dinesh Kureel.

The driver is suspected of having fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the fatal collision. Meanwhile, the injured passengers are receiving medical treatment as police continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024