Tragic Accident: Orchestra Members Killed on Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway
A tragic accident on the Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway resulted in the deaths of three orchestra group members and injuries to four others. The incident occurred when their car collided with a parked truck, allegedly due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.
In a tragic event on the Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway, three members of an orchestra group lost their lives and four others sustained injuries after their car crashed into a stationary truck on Friday, police reported.
The victims were identified as Shabnam, Mini, and Manish Rajput, who perished in the accident near Shri Ram Mahavidyalaya, according to Uldan Police Station SHO Dinesh Kureel.
The driver is suspected of having fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the fatal collision. Meanwhile, the injured passengers are receiving medical treatment as police continue their investigation into the incident.
