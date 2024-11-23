Left Menu

Forging Strong Bonds: Japan-India Economic Relations and Historical Links

Nakagawa Koichi, Japan's consul general in Kolkata, highlighted the robust economic ties between Japan and India, underscored by 1,400 Japanese companies operating in India. He emphasized Japan's significant foreign investment and historical connections, notably referencing Justice Radhabinod Pal's influence on contemporary diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Nakagawa Koichi, Japan's consul general in Kolkata, emphasized the strong economic relationship between Japan and India, underscored by the presence of 1,400 Japanese companies in India. He noted this as a testament to the close ties and collaborative efforts on global issues like security and climate change between the two nations.

Japan remains the fifth-largest foreign investor in India, with a foreign direct investment tally of nearly USD 42 billion from 2000 to 2024. This economic partnership is rooted in historical cultural exchanges, with luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose playing pivotal roles in shaping the modern Japan-India relationship in the early 20th century.

The consul general spoke at a conclave honoring Justice Radhabinod Pal, an influential figure in Japan-India relations. Pal's dissenting opinion at the International Military Tribunal in 1948 has been celebrated for questioning legal processes and is credited with enhancing bilateral ties. Supreme Court judges highlighted Pal's legacy, underscoring the importance of dissent in legal discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

