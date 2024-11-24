Navigating Winter: NFR's High-Tech Approach to Rail Safety

As winter approaches, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is stepping up measures to handle adverse conditions, notably integrating cutting-edge technology and robust safety protocols.

According to a recent statement from the NFR, these enhancements include equipment for navigating through fog and dedicated training programs for staff. Additionally, GPS-enabled cold weather patrolling ensures precise oversight of rail conditions, while advanced fog navigation systems aid train drivers.

Rail examinations, lubrication, and signalling system upgrades are prioritized. Emergency preparedness is bolstered with specialised training and mock drills. Feedback processes have been established to ensure alignment with Railway Board directives, guaranteeing safety and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)