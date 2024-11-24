Left Menu

Navigating Winter: NFR's High-Tech Approach to Rail Safety

The Northeast Frontier Railway is implementing advanced technologies and safety protocols to manage winter challenges. Measures include fog navigation equipment, rail examinations, and GPS monitoring. Specialised training and feedback mechanisms ensure ongoing safety and efficiency, aligning with Railway Board directives.

Updated: 24-11-2024 10:37 IST
As winter approaches, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is stepping up measures to handle adverse conditions, notably integrating cutting-edge technology and robust safety protocols.

According to a recent statement from the NFR, these enhancements include equipment for navigating through fog and dedicated training programs for staff. Additionally, GPS-enabled cold weather patrolling ensures precise oversight of rail conditions, while advanced fog navigation systems aid train drivers.

Rail examinations, lubrication, and signalling system upgrades are prioritized. Emergency preparedness is bolstered with specialised training and mock drills. Feedback processes have been established to ensure alignment with Railway Board directives, guaranteeing safety and efficiency.

