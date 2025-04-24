Left Menu

Attari Post Closure Amid Rising Tensions: Traders Stand Firm

In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has closed the Attari land-transit post, ceased cooperation on the Indus Water Treaty, and restrained SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals. Amritsar traders fully support these actions, emphasizing national security over trade interests with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:15 IST
Attari Post Closure Amid Rising Tensions: Traders Stand Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar-based traders, on Thursday, supported the Indian government's decision to close the Attari land-transit post following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. They asserted that national security priority trumps trade interests.

The Center recently outlined measures including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, due to cross-border affiliations in the attack that claimed 26 lives in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced restrictions on Pakistani nationals traveling under the SAARC visa exemption scheme. Meanwhile, local trade with Pakistan has stalled since 2019, yet imports from Afghanistan continued through the Attari-Wagah route, notably important during the dry fruit season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025