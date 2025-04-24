Attari Post Closure Amid Rising Tensions: Traders Stand Firm

Amritsar-based traders, on Thursday, supported the Indian government's decision to close the Attari land-transit post following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. They asserted that national security priority trumps trade interests.

The Center recently outlined measures including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, due to cross-border affiliations in the attack that claimed 26 lives in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced restrictions on Pakistani nationals traveling under the SAARC visa exemption scheme. Meanwhile, local trade with Pakistan has stalled since 2019, yet imports from Afghanistan continued through the Attari-Wagah route, notably important during the dry fruit season.

