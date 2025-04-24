Left Menu

India Stands Firm: No Compromise on Freedom and Sovereignty

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar emphasized India's commitment to universal brotherhood while standing firm on protecting its freedom and sovereignty. His statements follow a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The government vowed immediate and strict action, including reevaluating relationships with Pakistan.

Manohar Lal Khattar
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar affirmed India's stance on universal brotherhood but with a firm resolve not to compromise on its sovereign rights. Speaking at a conference organized by Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan, Khattar's remarks came after the terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities and left several injured.

Khattar, also the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, condemned the attack and expressed condolences. He stated, 'If the world has weapons of atomic energy, we are also not lagging,' and stressed the need for preparedness in protecting national freedom and sovereignty.

In response to the attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security convened to take decisive actions. The Union minister indicated that India will boycott Pakistan, suspend the Indus Water Treaty, and cease trade relations. Khattar noted the public's call for strict action and assured the government's vigilance in planning future responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

