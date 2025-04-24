Miraculous Medical Feat: Surgeons Remove Knife Fragment from Man's Lungs

In a remarkable surgery, doctors at the government-run MKCG Medical College successfully extricated an eight-centimeter-long knife fragment from the lungs of a 24-year-old man. The procedure, led by associate professor Sarada Prasanna Sahoo from the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery department, was performed on Tuesday.

The patient, Santosh Das, has lived with the metallic fragment since a stabbing incident three years ago in Bangalore. Initial treatment in Bangalore had resolved his immediate injuries, but recent symptoms prompted further investigation which led to the discovery of the lodged object in his right lung.

According to Dr. Sahoo, despite the knife's sharpness, it remarkably caused no significant harm to any vital organs. Das is currently recovering in the ICU. This extraordinary medical intervention underscores the dedication and precision of the medical team involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)