Air India Express Boosts Northeast Connectivity with Winter Flight Expansion

Air India Express increases its flight operations from Guwahati, Agartala, and Imphal for the winter schedule, enhancing connectivity to several domestic and international destinations. The airline's move aims to boost travel options in the Northeast and strengthen Guwahati's strategic role in national connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Low-cost carrier Air India Express has ramped up its operations from three key northeastern cities, introducing increased flights as part of its winter schedule. This expansion is a key element of the airline's broader strategy to enhance winter services countrywide, according to an official statement.

The airline has boosted weekly flights from Guwahati to 106, up from 63 last winter, offering direct routes to eight domestic destinations including Agartala, Bengaluru, and Chennai, besides providing one-stop connections to multiple others. In Imphal, flights have risen to 34 weekly, while Agartala sees a jump from 14 to 21 flights weekly, linking directly to Guwahati and Kolkata.

Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, noted that this expansion facilitates easier travel to and from the Northeast and highlights Guwahati's critical role in the national travel network. With the airline's fleet now surpassing 90 aircraft, Air India Express is poised to meet the growing demands of emerging Indian urban centers.

