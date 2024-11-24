Left Menu

Nepal's Widening Trade Deficit: A Closer Look at Import-Export Figures

Nepal's trade deficit reached Rs 460 billion in the first four months of the fiscal year. The country imported goods worth Rs 513.38 billion and exported Rs 52.67 billion. The deficit with India stands at Rs 281 billion, mainly due to high imports of fuel and iron-related goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:09 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's trade deficit has surged past Rs 460 billion in the initial four months of the current fiscal year, sparking concerns about the nation's economic health.

Official data revealed that Nepal imported goods valued at Rs 513.38 billion, contrasting sharply with its meager exports of Rs 52.67 billion during the same period. This imbalance highlights the significant gap in the nation's import-export dynamics.

With India being the largest trading partner, the trade deficit with the neighboring country alone has eclipsed Rs 281 billion. Major imports contributing to this deficit include diesel, petrol, and iron-related products, while carpets, soybean oil, and tea emerge as top exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

