Tragic Colorado Air Crash Claims Lives on Training Mission

A Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado killed pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten during a routine training mission. Co-pilot Randall Settergren was injured and airlifted for treatment. The Civil Air Patrol supports various national missions and encompasses 60,000 members.

A tragic plane crash involving the Civil Air Patrol in Colorado resulted in the deaths of pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred during a routine training mission in Larimer County on Saturday.

Governor Jared Polis expressed gratitude for the service of the fallen members and thanked first responders involved in rescue efforts, highlighting the state's recognition of their commitment.

The Civil Air Patrol operates under the US Air Force, offering valuable services such as search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster relief. With 60,000 members nationwide, this nonprofit organization significantly contributes to national missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

