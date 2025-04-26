Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Kashmir Attack

The ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan intensified after an attack in Kashmir, allegedly by Pakistani militants, left 26 dead. The countries have exchanged gunfire and implemented retaliatory measures, with India suspending a key water treaty and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian carriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 09:41 IST
Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Kashmir Attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The precarious relationship between India and Pakistan has further deteriorated following a deadly attack in India's Kashmir region. The incident, which involved suspected Pakistani militants, resulted in 26 deaths, sparking a series of hostile exchanges.

In the wake of the attack, hostilities spiraled as both countries' troops exchanged gunfire along the de facto border in Kashmir. The Indian Army accused Pakistani troops of initiating unprovoked fire, igniting tensions in the volatile region. Despite the exchanges, there have been no reported casualties on the Indian side, while officials from Pakistan have yet to provide a statement.

Amid a backdrop of accusations and denials, both nations have implemented retaliatory measures. Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines, while India retaliated by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. The decades-old conflict over the disputed Kashmir region, where both nations claim sovereignty, has resurfaced, threatening stability between the two nuclear powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

