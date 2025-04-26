Left Menu

Swift Response: Fire Quelled in Minutes at Tamil Nadu Warehouse

A fire erupted at a private export company warehouse in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, swiftly quelled by firefighters. The blaze began at 10:30 PM on Friday and was extinguished within five minutes. Further updates on potential casualties are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:12 IST
Swift Response: Fire Quelled in Minutes at Tamil Nadu Warehouse
Visual of firefighting efforts in Thootukudi, Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a fire erupted late Friday night at a private export company warehouse, as confirmed by the fire department on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM.

Thanks to the quick response of 20 firefighters, the blaze was effectively contained and extinguished within five minutes of their arrival at the scene.

Authorities are still awaiting confirmation on any possible casualties or injuries resulting from the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025