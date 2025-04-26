Swift Response: Fire Quelled in Minutes at Tamil Nadu Warehouse

In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a fire erupted late Friday night at a private export company warehouse, as confirmed by the fire department on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM.

Thanks to the quick response of 20 firefighters, the blaze was effectively contained and extinguished within five minutes of their arrival at the scene.

Authorities are still awaiting confirmation on any possible casualties or injuries resulting from the fire.

