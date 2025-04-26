Swift Response: Fire Quelled in Minutes at Tamil Nadu Warehouse
A fire erupted at a private export company warehouse in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, swiftly quelled by firefighters. The blaze began at 10:30 PM on Friday and was extinguished within five minutes. Further updates on potential casualties are pending.
In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a fire erupted late Friday night at a private export company warehouse, as confirmed by the fire department on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM.
Thanks to the quick response of 20 firefighters, the blaze was effectively contained and extinguished within five minutes of their arrival at the scene.
Authorities are still awaiting confirmation on any possible casualties or injuries resulting from the fire.
