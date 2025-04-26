Left Menu

Daring ATM Heist Culprits Captured after Shootout in Kalaburagi

Two robbers from Haryana were apprehended after a shootout with police in Kalaburagi. The suspects, part of the Mewat gang, were involved in a recent ATM robbery where they stole Rs 18 lakh. The encounter resulted in injuries to both the suspects and police officers.

Updated: 26-04-2025 10:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Kalaburagi police captured two Haryana-origin robbers involved in a significant ATM heist. The suspects, Taslim and Sharif, notorious for their connection to the Mewat gang, were caught following a shootout early Saturday.

The police intervention came weeks after Rs 18 lakh was stolen from an SBI ATM using a gas cutter. A tip-off regarding a suspicious Delhi-registered vehicle led officers to the outskirts of the city, where the encounter took place.

Upon confrontation, the suspects chose aggression over surrender, prompting police retaliation. Injured in the crossfire, both robbers, along with a few officers, are currently receiving treatment at Kalaburagi's GIMS Hospital. The police have detained four individuals, including the heist mastermind, Taslim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

