Daring ATM Heist Culprits Captured after Shootout in Kalaburagi

In a dramatic turn of events, Kalaburagi police captured two Haryana-origin robbers involved in a significant ATM heist. The suspects, Taslim and Sharif, notorious for their connection to the Mewat gang, were caught following a shootout early Saturday.

The police intervention came weeks after Rs 18 lakh was stolen from an SBI ATM using a gas cutter. A tip-off regarding a suspicious Delhi-registered vehicle led officers to the outskirts of the city, where the encounter took place.

Upon confrontation, the suspects chose aggression over surrender, prompting police retaliation. Injured in the crossfire, both robbers, along with a few officers, are currently receiving treatment at Kalaburagi's GIMS Hospital. The police have detained four individuals, including the heist mastermind, Taslim.

(With inputs from agencies.)