Antalya Airport Drama: Russian Passenger Plane Engine Catches Fire

A dramatic incident unfolded at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey when the engine of a Russian-made passenger plane caught fire after landing, according to a statement by the Turkish transport ministry.

In response to the emergency, landings at the airport were suspended until 0300 local time (0000 GMT) as authorities towed the blazing Sukhoi Superjet 100 off the runway. All 89 passengers and six crew members on board were safely evacuated after the flight from Sochi, a Russian Black Sea resort.

Footage shared on social media by the Airport Haber news website captures the intensity of the situation, showing emergency crew battling flames and smoke with extinguishing foam. The Antalya Airport website confirmed that the Azimuth Airlines flight landed at 1825 GMT, with authorities quick to eliminate any potential threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)