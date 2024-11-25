Left Menu

Intel's Federal Chip Grant Faces Reduction Amid New $3 Billion Contract

The U.S. government is set to reduce Intel Corp's preliminary $8.5 billion federal grant to less than $8 billion. This adjustment accounts for a $3 billion contract Intel secured for producing chips for the Pentagon. The funding is part of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act which allocates $52.7 billion to boost domestic semiconductor production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 06:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 06:59 IST
Intel's Federal Chip Grant Faces Reduction Amid New $3 Billion Contract

The U.S. government intends to cut Intel Corp's initial $8.5 billion grant, bringing the total to under $8 billion, according to sources from the New York Times.

This decision follows Intel's successful $3 billion contract to manufacture chips for the Pentagon, aligning with efforts to bolster U.S. semiconductor output.

The grants fall under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, aiming to enhance domestic semiconductor production with an investment of $52.7 billion, including subsidies and research funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024