Adani Group Achieves Substantial Growth with Strong Infrastructure Performance

Adani Group reported a 25.5% growth in EBITDA for H1 FY25, driven by robust performance in infrastructure sectors. The group's TTM EBITDA reached Rs 83,440 crore, marking a 17.1% year-on-year increase. Infrastructure and utility segments were key contributors, supported by strategic expansions and strong credit ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of growth, Adani Group's EBITDA for the first half of fiscal year 2025 surged by 25.5 percent after accounting for non-recurring incomes from previous periods. This performance underscores the group's expansive trajectory, with the trailing-twelve-month EBITDA reaching Rs 83,440 crore, a 17.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Notably, when adjusted for previous period incomes, the TTM EBITDA growth rate accelerates to 34.3 percent, highlighting the strength of Adani's operational capabilities. The portfolio saw record growth across core infrastructure sectors such as solar and wind energy, airports, and roads, cementing its position in these rapidly expanding industries.

For H1 FY25, Adani Group logged an EBITDA of Rs 44,212 crore, a 1.2 percent year-on-year rise, while the annualized EBITDA from recent assets jumped to Rs 88,192 crore, demonstrating the group's continued operational expansion. Its assets grew to Rs 5.53 lakh crore, revealing the resilience and breadth of its infrastructure portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

