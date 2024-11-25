Left Menu

Cargo Chaos: DHL Plane Crash Near Vilnius

A DHL cargo plane operated by SWIFT airline crashed near Vilnius airport, landing on a house. The incident caused a significant emergency response but all residents of the house survived. The crash occurred at 0330 GMT, originating from Leipzig and resulted in major road closures near the airport.

Updated: 25-11-2024 11:19 IST
Cargo Chaos: DHL Plane Crash Near Vilnius
A DHL cargo plane crash landed close to Vilnius airport early Monday morning, causing widespread disruption in the surrounding area.

The plane, operated by SWIFT on behalf of DHL, originated from Leipzig and plummeted onto a residential house. Remarkably, all residents escaped unharmed, officials stated.

Emergency personnel, including police, ambulances, and firefighters, quickly flooded the area, with major roads shut down amid efforts to control the incident.

